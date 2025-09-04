Nutrition Diets & Resources

Skip to main content

Our registered dietitians collaborate with you and your care team to help you develop a diet that enhances your well-being and promotes healing, no matter your personal health conditions.

Nutrition: Patient Education Resources

16183 Spanish - Ways to Maintain Weight (High Calorie Diet)

Document Description: Information on ways to take in more calories from UVA Dietitians.

16183 - Ways to Maintain Weight (High Calorie Diet)

Document Description: Information on ways to take in more calories from UVA Dietitians.

16178 Spanish - Nutrition and Ulcerative Colitis

Document Description: Information about diet for people with ulcerative colitis from UVA Dietitians.

16177 Spanish - Nutrition and Crohn's Disease

Document Description: Information about diet changes for people with Crohn's Disease from UVA Dietitians.

16178 - Nutrition and Ulcerative Colitis

Document Description: Information about diet for people with ulcerative colitis from UVA Dietitians.

16177 - Nutrition and Crohn's Disease

Document Description: Information about diet changes for people with Crohn's Disease from UVA Dietitians.

16171 Spanish - Managing Lactose Intolerance

Document Description: Information about lactose (a sugar in dairy products) and problems people have digesting it from UVA Dietitians.

16170 - Increasing Your Fiber Intake

Document Description: Information about how to have more fiber in your diet from UVA Dietitians.

16170 Spanish - Increasing Your Fiber Intake

Document Description: Information about how to have more fiber in your diet from UVA Dietitians.

16171 - Managing Lactose Intolerance

Document Description: Information about lactose (a sugar in dairy products) and problems people have digesting it from UVA Dietitians.