Nutrition Classes & Counseling

Group training can often be highly effective, offering:

Peer support

Affordable cost

Nutrition Classes & Workshops

Hoo's Living It?

This is a five-month weight and pre-diabetes program. It is only for UVA Aetna-insured employees or spouses. Participants experience an average of 5.5% weight loss. They also adopted healthy exercise and eating habits.

Kidney Care Classes

If you have kidney disease or are starting dialysis, you'll need to eat healthy. We have nutrition classes to help you start caring for your kidneys.

Living With Diabetes

What you eat can help you control your diabetes. Get diet help and more with diabetes workshops, support groups, and resources.