Neuropsychology Testing FAQs

Why do I need neuropsychological testing?

Neuropsychological testing helps your provider understand how different areas of your brain are working. We usually recommend this testing when patients experience changes in learning or memory or have other problems with thinking due to a medical condition.

We can use this kind of test to:

Clarify a diagnosis

Track your recovery after injury

Identify changes in thinking

Identify needs for additional support and care

Read more about neuropsychology.

What happens during a neuropsychological assessment?

We’ll ask about your symptoms, medical history, and daily activities. We also review your medical records to provide a full picture of your brain health.

You’ll then do a series of tasks. These will measure how you:

Process information

Learn

Remember

Solve problems

Understand and produce speech

These tasks could involve listening to information, answering questions, solving problems, using a pencil to draw shapes, responding on a computer, and completing questionnaires.

What do the tests mean?

The results help your provider understand your strengths and weaknesses and plan your treatment.

How long does the testing take?

This appointment could last about 3-4 hours.

What should I expect?

To make your testing as comfortable as possible, remember:

Bring something to drink and eat if you’d like. You may also want to bring a sweater or light jacket for your comfort.

You'll be able to take breaks.

We may ask you to bring a family member to answer questions about your symptoms.

If you wear glasses and/or hearing aids, bring them.

When will I get the results?

You’ll get the results in about 2-3 weeks. You can share them with your referring provider.

Will my insurance company pay for this testing?

We will get authorization from your insurance company before your appointment. If we can't get your visit approved, we'll tell you before your appointment. Medicare typically covers this testing.

What if I don’t have insurance?

We provide aid to eligible patients.

We can also connect you with any extra support you need.