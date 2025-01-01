Neuroscience Support Resources

Support at UVA Health

If you have a neurological illness, care doesn't just mean medicine. At UVA Health, we know you need support for your whole person and every part of your life.

Get access to counseling and other resources through our:

Get Local Support

Aphasia Support Group

When: First Tuesday of every month, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: UVA Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, 1st floor conference room

Contact: 434.244.2034

Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), Cerebral Cavernous Malformation (CCM) & Stroke Support Group

We've teamed with the to host a support group for patients and their families affected by brain aneurysms, AVMs, cavernoma, hemorrhagic strokes, or ischemic strokes. For more information, call 434.244.2114.

When: Second Wednesday of every month, 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: UVA Health Education Resource Center (ERC), 1240 Lee St, Meeting Rooms A & B

Parking: The ERC is connected to the Lee Street Garage. From the garage take the elevator to level L. Parking will be validated.

Brain Injury Support

When: Third Tuesday of every month, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: UVA Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, 1st floor conference room

Contact: 434.969.4597

Brain Tumor Support Group

Attend a support group for patients and caregivers.

MS Options Support Group

When: Second Tuesday of every month, noon-1:15 pm

Where: In person at Meadows Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville or remote

Contact: Lisa Eorio | [email protected] | 434.466.3139

Stroke ComeBack Club

Stroke survivors and caregivers meet each month to hear presentations and share their experiences about stroke recovery, coping and prevention. Call 434.244.2114.

When: Fourth Wednesday of every month, noon-1 p.m. (lunch provided)

Where: UVA Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, 1st floor conference room

Call a Helpline

Huntington's Disease Helpline

Call our toll-free helpline at 866.290.4528.

Parkinson's Disease Questions?

Call our information and referral center at 434.982.4482.

Find Support Online

Neuroscience Resources

ALS & Neuromuscular Diseases

Alzheimer's Disease & Memory Disorders

Multiple Sclerosis

Parkinson’s Disease & Movement Disorders