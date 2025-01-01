Neuroscience Support Resources
Support at UVA Health
If you have a neurological illness, care doesn't just mean medicine. At UVA Health, we know you need support for your whole person and every part of your life.
Get access to counseling and other resources through our:
- Social workers
- Chaplains
- Translators and interpreters
- Patient representatives
Get Local Support
Aphasia Support Group
When: First Tuesday of every month, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: UVA Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, 1st floor conference room
Contact: 434.244.2034
Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), Cerebral Cavernous Malformation (CCM) & Stroke Support Group
We've teamed with the to host a support group for patients and their families affected by brain aneurysms, AVMs, cavernoma, hemorrhagic strokes, or ischemic strokes. For more information, call 434.244.2114.
When: Second Wednesday of every month, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: UVA Health Education Resource Center (ERC), 1240 Lee St, Meeting Rooms A & B
Parking: The ERC is connected to the Lee Street Garage. From the garage take the elevator to level L. Parking will be validated.
Brain Injury Support
When: Third Tuesday of every month, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: UVA Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, 1st floor conference room
Contact: 434.969.4597
Brain Tumor Support Group
Attend a support group for patients and caregivers.
MS Options Support Group
When: Second Tuesday of every month, noon-1:15 pm
Where: In person at Meadows Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville or remote
Contact: Lisa Eorio | [email protected] | 434.466.3139
Stroke ComeBack Club
Stroke survivors and caregivers meet each month to hear presentations and share their experiences about stroke recovery, coping and prevention. Call 434.244.2114.
When: Fourth Wednesday of every month, noon-1 p.m. (lunch provided)
Where: UVA Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, 1st floor conference room
Call a Helpline
Huntington's Disease Helpline
Call our toll-free helpline at 866.290.4528.
Parkinson's Disease Questions?
Call our information and referral center at 434.982.4482.
Find Support Online
Neuroscience Resources
- American Academy of Neurology
- National Organization of Rare Disorders
- Muscular Dystrophy Association
- Brain Trauma Foundation
- Synapticure
- HealthWell Foundation - For help paying for medications
ALS & Neuromuscular Diseases
- ALS Association
- ALS Association - My ALS Journey
- Your ALS Guide
- I Am ALS
- Hummingbird Fund
- ALS News Today
- Les Turner ALS Foundation - For grants and equipment loans
Alzheimer's Disease & Memory Disorders
- Alzheimer's Association
- Lewy Body Dementia Association
- The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration
- Virginia Alzheimer Disease Center
Multiple Sclerosis
Parkinson’s Disease & Movement Disorders
- American Parkinson’s Disease Association
- Parkinson’s Disease Foundation
- The International Parkinson and Movement Disorders Society
- International Essential Tremor Foundation
- Huntington's Disease Society of America
- National Ataxia Foundation
- Dystonia Medical Research Foundation
- Tourette Association of America
- HDBuzz
- The Michael J. Fox Foundation
- Power Over Parkinson's
