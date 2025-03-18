What is it like to have MS?

Multiple sclerosis is a disease that causes inflammation in the brain and spinal cord. It can cause:

Weakness

Blurred vision

Loss of balance

Poor coordination

Slurred speech

Tremors

Numbness

Extreme fatigue

Memory and concentration problems

Mood changes

Dizziness

What causes multiple sclerosis?

The cause of multiple sclerosis is unknown. Research points to a combination of genetic and environmental factors playing a role. Possible risk factors include:

A family history of MS

Obesity

Smoking

Vitamin D deficiency

History of infectious mononucleosis

Past concussions

Where you live

Who gets multiple sclerosis?

MS occurs more often in women than in men. Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 50 years. It can also occur in children and older adults.

How is multiple sclerosis diagnosed?

No single test exists to diagnose this condition. Instead, neurologists and MS specialists make a diagnosis by gathering information from your medical history, physical exams, imaging and lab test results. Read more about MS diagnosis.

What are the types of MS and why do they matter?

The way we talk about MS types has changed over time as we've learned more about MS through research. Learn more about current terms for MS types and why they matter for your care.

What is a multiple sclerosis relapse?

Commonly called “attacks,” “exacerbations,” or “flare-ups,” MS relapses happen when new symptoms suddenly appear or old symptoms worsen for more than 24 hours. Relapses can last from several days up to several weeks.

How do I know if I’m having a relapse?

MS symptoms can come and go. You may feel worse than normal if you do too much, get too hot, get overtired or sick, or have surgery. This doesn’t necessarily mean you’re having a relapse. You will likely improve.

What do I do if I have a relapse?

Contact your provider, who may want to order blood tests or imaging and prescribe steroid treatment.

Is there a cure for multiple sclerosis?

Not yet. We currently have several FDA-approved medications that can improve your well-being by reducing the number of relapses you have. Medicine can also slow down the progression of the disease. In addition, many therapeutic and technological advances can help people manage their symptoms. Research advances every year, including research, to find a cure.