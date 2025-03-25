MS Diagnosis
Diagnosing MS can be difficult. There’s no single test or symptom that proves someone has multiple sclerosis.
At UVA Health, we have experts who focus solely on MS and diseases like it. We follow the most up-to-date guidelines on MS diagnosis. When we diagnose MS, we balance 2 important factors:
- Early diagnosis — Research shows it’s important to diagnose and begin treating MS as early as possible to avoid or put off disability.
- Correct diagnosis — 1 in 5 MS diagnoses turn out to be incorrect. A correct diagnose is vital so you receive the correct treatment.
Possible MS Symptoms
In multiple sclerosis, your body attacks your nerves’ protective cover (called the myelin sheath). MS can cause many different types of symptoms. That’s because it attacks your nervous system. Your nervous system controls many different functions, like walking, talking, and thinking. MS can affect any of these.
Sensory
- Trouble with balance and coordination
- Numbness or tingling
- Pain
- Weakness
- Muscle spasms
- Dizziness
Motor
- Trouble walking or issues with mobility
- Clumsiness
- Stiffness in the limbs
- Speech problems, such as slurred speech or dysarthria
Cognitive (Thinking)
- Fatigue
- Memory problems
- Difficulty with concentration and attention
- Mood changes, such as depression or anxiety
Other
- Vision problems, such as double vision, blurred vision, or optic neuritis
- Bladder and bowel problems, such as incontinence or constipation
- Sexual dysfunction
Think You Could Have MS?
MS expert Robert Shin, MD, breaks down MS symptoms and what to do if you're having them.
How Is MS Diagnosed?
We use the McDonald criteria to diagnose MS. International experts came together to create these guidelines in 2001. They’re updated over time as researchers learn more about MS.
McDonald Criteria
To diagnose MS, you need to do 3 things:
- Show nerves have been damaged in 2 or more areas of the central nervous system (called dissemination in space)
- Show damage happened at different times (called dissemination in time)
- Rule out other possible causes
Tests That Help Diagnose MS
There’s no single test for MS. But tests can help show points 1 and 2 needed for diagnosis: dissemination in space and time. They also rule out other conditions that look like MS, like NMOSD and MOGAD.
- Neurological exam — This helps us assess how your nervous system is functioning.
- Blood tests — This helps us rule out other diseases.
- Lumbar puncture (also called a spinal tap) — we use a need to collect cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) from the lower part of your spine. About 95% of people with MS have bands of protein called oligoclonal bands in their CSF.
- MRI — This test can show damaged areas in your brain and spinal cord, called lesions.
After Your MS Diagnosis: What’s Next?
The MS treatment has come a long way. Just 40 years ago, there were no treatments to slow down MS. Now there are many treatment options. Read about MS treatment.
More questions? Read our MS FAQs.