Diagnosing MS can be difficult. There’s no single test or symptom that proves someone has multiple sclerosis.

At UVA Health, we have experts who focus solely on MS and diseases like it. We follow the most up-to-date guidelines on MS diagnosis. When we diagnose MS, we balance 2 important factors:

Early diagnosis — Research shows it’s important to diagnose and begin treating MS as early as possible to avoid or put off disability.

Correct diagnosis — 1 in 5 MS diagnoses turn out to be incorrect. A correct diagnose is vital so you receive the correct treatment.

Possible MS Symptoms

In multiple sclerosis, your body attacks your nerves’ protective cover (called the myelin sheath). MS can cause many different types of symptoms. That’s because it attacks your nervous system. Your nervous system controls many different functions, like walking, talking, and thinking. MS can affect any of these.

Sensory

Trouble with balance and coordination

Numbness or tingling

Pain

Weakness

Muscle spasms

Dizziness

Motor

Trouble walking or issues with mobility

Clumsiness

Stiffness in the limbs

Speech problems, such as slurred speech or dysarthria

Cognitive (Thinking)

Fatigue

Memory problems

Difficulty with concentration and attention

Mood changes, such as depression or anxiety

Other