Financial Aid for Mobile Mammography

UVA Health Breast Cancer Program

The UVA Breast Cancer Program offers reduced out-of-pocket expenses for mammograms to those who qualify through a financial screening process.

Contact the UVA Financial Aid office at 434.982.4330 for more information.

Financial Aid for Those in Central Virginia

Every Woman's Life offers three important health exams: Pap tests, breast exams and mammograms for women ages 40-64 who are not covered by Medicare. The program covers the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange, and the City of Charlottesville.



Women must qualify based on income, age and other factors. If you would like to find out if you are eligible for the program, please complete the following survey: Every Woman's Life Screening Questionnaire.

For more information, call 434.243.6415.

Free Mammogram in Northern Virginia

Don't have insurance and live in Northern Virginia? We encourage you to apply for a grant-funded mammogram on our mobile mammogram coach in Northern Virginia.

Contact us to learn how.