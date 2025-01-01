UVA Health Mobile Care
UVA Health Mobile Care makes healthcare easier by bringing routine care to your neighborhood. We offer a range of services for adults and kids so you and your family can get the care you need in one place — without traveling far.
What Care Can I Get From the Mobile Care Van?
- General health checkups
- Care for minor illnesses and injuries
- Care for ongoing health problems
- Care for kids
- Lab tests
We also offer women's health, including:
- Pelvic exams
- Birth control
When & Where You Can Find Us
Greenstone on 5th
2nd and 4th Tuesday of Each Month, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
746 Prospect Avenue
Charlottesville, VA
Habitat for Humanity Southwood Community Center
Every Wednesday, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. (UPDATE: No service on Dec. 24, 2025)
(Near the Boys & Girls Club in Southwood)
387 Hickory Street
Charlottesville, VA
Greene County Senior Center
3rd Tuesday of Each Month, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
222 Main Street
Stanardsville, VA
Yancey Community Center Food Pantry
4th Friday of Each Month: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. (UPDATE: Because of the holIdays, no services in November or December at this location. Will resume in January.)
7625 Porters Street
Esmont, VA
Paying for Mobile Care
We take most insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid.
Need help paying for care? Read about financial assistance.
Serving Our Communities With Healthcare & Education
Regular healthcare helps prevent illness and boost well-being. We're committed to caring for patients who come into our clinics as well as the broader community, always with the goal to ensure healthy outcomes for all. UVA Health Mobile Care helps patients get care when they:
- Can't get in to see their regular healthcare provider quickly enough
- Don't have a regular healthcare provider
- Don't have transportation
- Need care quickly