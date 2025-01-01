UVA Health Mobile Care makes healthcare easier by bringing routine care to your neighborhood. We offer a range of services for adults and kids so you and your family can get the care you need in one place — without traveling far.

What Care Can I Get From the Mobile Care Van?

General health checkups

Care for minor illnesses and injuries

Care for ongoing health problems

Care for kids

Lab tests

We also offer women's health, including:

Pelvic exams

Birth control

When & Where You Can Find Us

Greenstone on 5th

2nd and 4th Tuesday of Each Month, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

746 Prospect Avenue

Charlottesville, VA

Habitat for Humanity Southwood Community Center

Every Wednesday, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. (UPDATE: No service on Dec. 24, 2025)

(Near the Boys & Girls Club in Southwood)

387 Hickory Street

Charlottesville, VA

Greene County Senior Center

3rd Tuesday of Each Month, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

222 Main Street

Stanardsville, VA

Yancey Community Center Food Pantry

4th Friday of Each Month: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. (UPDATE: Because of the holIdays, no services in November or December at this location. Will resume in January.)

7625 Porters Street

Esmont, VA

Paying for Mobile Care

We take most insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid.

Need help paying for care? Read about financial assistance.

Serving Our Communities With Healthcare & Education

Regular healthcare helps prevent illness and boost well-being. We're committed to caring for patients who come into our clinics as well as the broader community, always with the goal to ensure healthy outcomes for all. UVA Health Mobile Care helps patients get care when they: