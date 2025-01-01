Mental Health Resources
Dealing with mental health problems is challenging, and you may not know how to get started. These organizations and guides can help.
- American Psychiatric Association
- Mental Health America
- National Alliance on Mental Illness
- National Institute of Mental Health
Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder
Children and Adults with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (CHADD)
Autism
Brain Injury
Child Psychiatry
Depression
International Foundation for Research and Education on Depression (iFred)
Geriatric Psychiatry
Substance Abuse and Addiction
- National Institute on Drug Abuse
- National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism
- Addictions and Recovery
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration