Mental Health Resources

Dealing with mental health problems is challenging, and you may not know how to get started. These organizations and guides can help.

Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder

Children and Adults with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (CHADD)

Autism

Brain Injury

Child Psychiatry

Depression

International Foundation for Research and Education on Depression (iFred)

Geriatric Psychiatry

Substance Abuse and Addiction

Women & Children's Behavioral Health