Getting a Mammogram: The Basics

Mammograms use low-dose X-rays to take a picture of breast tissue. A mammogram helps doctors find and diagnose breast cancer. It can also show the size and location of a lump before a biopsy or surgery.

When Should You Get a Mammogram?

Current recommendations advise you to, at ages:

30-39, have your doctor assess your breast cancer risk

40+, with average risk, start getting annual mammograms

50-74, get a mammogram every two years

Different recommendations for mammograms exist. If you have a high risk for breast cancer, you may need to start getting mammograms earlier and more often. Talk to your doctor to decide what's best for you.

Schedule a Mammogram With MyChart

You can self-schedule your mammogram using your MyChart account.

During a Mammogram

You'll stand in front of a special X-ray machine. A technologist will adjust a platform on the machine. They will then place your breast on the platform between two plates. The plates will close in and compress your breast.

We'll take at least four pictures. The X-ray will get a side view and a top-down view of each breast. This takes about 30-45 minutes.

We may need to get more pictures if:

You have breast implants

We need them to make a diagnosis

At UVA Health, we use 3D mammograms.