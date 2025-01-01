Before a Lung Transplant

To begin the process to evaluate your eligibility for a lung transplant, we work with you to:

Collect your medical history and basic information

Verify insurance coverage for the evaluation

Start making appointments

Eligibility for a Lung Transplant

To assess your need and eligibility for a transplant, we perform:

Lung function tests

Exercise tests

Chest X-rays

Ventilation scans

Chest CAT scans

Lung Transplant Team Review

After the evaluation process, the transplant team meets to review your case.

We believe all other medical therapies should be considered before transplant. If you don't qualify for a lung transplant, we'll help you find a better treatment for your situation.

We make the decision to transplant one or both lungs based on your underlying lung condition. Pros and cons exist for both; we'll discuss these with you on an individual basis.

The Members of Your Lung Transplant Team

Several people work together to aid the transplant process:

Referral coordinator

Lung transplant pulmonologist

Lung transplant coordinator

Transplant social worker

Financial coordinator

Transplant nutritionist

Lung transplant surgeons

Neuropsychologist

Waiting for a Lung

About the Wait List

The United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), a federally regulated, non-profit organization, manages the wait list for transplant organs.

The average wait time for a lung lasts from a few weeks to several years. Learn more about the complex factors that impact your time on the wait list.

Self-Care While Waiting

While on the lung transplant wait list, you will need to:

Make yourself available for us to reach you at any time

Attend regular appointments

Try your best to stay healthy through diet and exercise

Follow your medication schedule

Pulmonary Rehab

Advanced lung disease can cause muscle weakness. Participating in a pulmonary rehabilitation program can help you get stronger and improve your health. This individualized program can help improve your quality of life before transplant and speed your recovery after surgery.