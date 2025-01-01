Before a Lung Transplant
To begin the process to evaluate your eligibility for a lung transplant, we work with you to:
- Collect your medical history and basic information
- Verify insurance coverage for the evaluation
- Start making appointments
Eligibility for a Lung Transplant
To assess your need and eligibility for a transplant, we perform:
- Lung function tests
- Exercise tests
- Chest X-rays
- Ventilation scans
- Chest CAT scans
Lung Transplant Team Review
After the evaluation process, the transplant team meets to review your case.
We believe all other medical therapies should be considered before transplant. If you don't qualify for a lung transplant, we'll help you find a better treatment for your situation.
We make the decision to transplant one or both lungs based on your underlying lung condition. Pros and cons exist for both; we'll discuss these with you on an individual basis.
The Members of Your Lung Transplant Team
Several people work together to aid the transplant process:
- Referral coordinator
- Lung transplant pulmonologist
- Lung transplant coordinator
- Transplant social worker
- Financial coordinator
- Transplant nutritionist
- Lung transplant surgeons
- Neuropsychologist
Waiting for a Lung
About the Wait List
The United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), a federally regulated, non-profit organization, manages the wait list for transplant organs.
The average wait time for a lung lasts from a few weeks to several years. Learn more about the complex factors that impact your time on the wait list.
Self-Care While Waiting
While on the lung transplant wait list, you will need to:
- Make yourself available for us to reach you at any time
- Attend regular appointments
- Try your best to stay healthy through diet and exercise
- Follow your medication schedule
Pulmonary Rehab
Advanced lung disease can cause muscle weakness. Participating in a pulmonary rehabilitation program can help you get stronger and improve your health. This individualized program can help improve your quality of life before transplant and speed your recovery after surgery.