How to Get a Lung Cancer Screening

Do You Qualify for a Lung Cancer Screening?

Lung cancer screening is for people at higher risk for lung cancer because of their smoking history. You should get screened if you’re a current or former smoker who:

Has a smoking history of 20 pack years or more

Is 50-80 years old

Your "pack years" are how many packs of cigarettes you smoked a day multiplied by the years you smoked. Use this tool to find your pack years.

Costs & Insurance

Talk to your provider about what your plan covers.

Do you have Medicaid or Medicare? Find out how they pay for lung screenings.

Don't know if you can pay? No matter what, call us.

Screening Shows a Lung Nodule? Next Steps

Most lung nodules turn out to be benign. But your doctor may not be able to tell until they take a small sample (biopsy) of the nodule and test it.

UVA Health is the first in the region to offer a lung biopsy that is robotic assisted. Known as Ion, this system helps doctors better reach very tiny nodules in far corners of the lungs. These are areas that used to be out of reach.

Ion is made by Intuitive, the pioneer in robotic-assisted surgery with da Vinci systems.

Ask your physician if this tool is right for you.

What To Expect During a Lung Biopsy

Your physician will insert a bronchoscope (very thin, bendable tube with a camera) down your airway to see inside your lungs.

Once at the location of the nodule, your physician will lock the bronchoscope into place. Then they’ll thread biopsy tools through the tube to take a sample of your lung tissue.

If your biopsy shows cancer, you'll get lifesaving lung cancer treatment from a highly skilled team of experts.

Still Have Questions?

Check out our lung cancer screening FAQs.