After a Liver Transplant

After leaving the hospital, you will need to check your own vital signs daily during the first three months post-transplant. These include your:

Temperature

Weight

Blood pressure

Pulse

You’ll need to take any medications your doctor prescribes and complete regularly scheduled lab tests at a location convenient to home.

Your nurse coordinator will check in with you several times a week to go over your vital signs, make medication adjustments and answer any questions you may have. Additionally, you'll see your physician and nurse coordinator at clinic visits, which are initially held once a week.

Follow-Up Care for Your Liver

After your transplant, you'll have routine follow-up appointments that continue the life-long collaboration between you and your care team. Although you and your team jointly remain focused on your good health, you now hold the key to success.

Faithful adherence to medications and completing lab tests along with annual reviews increase your chances of a successful transplant.