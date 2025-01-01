Learn About LGL Leukemia
Limited sources of information about LGL leukemia exist. These resources offer an overview of this rare disease, including a basic scientific framework to help you understand how we diagnose the disease.
Patient Support Resources
- Facebook: LGL Leukemia Support Group
- Twitter: @LGLleukemia
- Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Research & Treatment Resources
- Stronger Together: LGL Leukemia Patients Unite to Speed Research
- LGLL: Diagnoses, Therapies, and Hope (PDF)
- Blood Journal | How I treat LGL leukemia (PDF)
- Blood Journal | LGL leukemia: from pathogenesis to treatment
Educational Content Created by the Loughran Lab
Created by Kristine Olson, Ph.D. for information purposes only.
Biological Concepts
- What are cells? (PDF)
- How are protein products made from a gene? (PDF)
- What is some basic information about DNA? (PDF)
- What is transcription? (PDF)
- What is translation? (PDF)
- What are transcription factors?
Diagnostic Tests for LGL Leukemia
- How are white blood cells classified? (PDF)
- A first step in diagnosing LGL leukemia: The blood smear (PDF)
- How do protein markers on the surface of T-cells and NK-cells help with diagnosis of LGL leukemia? (PDF)
- How does flow cytometry help diagnose LGLL? Flow cytometry from sample to results (PDF)
- Understanding flow cytometry with an analogy (PDF)
- What is the T-cell receptor (TCR)? (abridged version) (PDF)
- What is the T-cell receptor (TCR)? (unabridged version) (PDF)
- What is the T-cell receptor (TCR)? Analogy (PDF)
- What does clonality look like in LGL leukemia? (PDF)
About STAT Proteins
- What do STAT proteins transcribe? (PDF)
- How do STAT proteins work? (PDF)
- How do mutations affect STAT proteins? (PDF)
Comparing LGL Leukemia to Other Leukemias
What is the difference between LGL leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)? (PDF)