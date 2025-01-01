Billing & Support Resources for LGBTQ Patients
If you're lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, nonbinary, or queer, odds are, you've faced barriers to healthcare. At UVA Health, we're committed to removing barriers and helping you thrive. Our resources for LGBTQ+ patients offer a wide spectrum of support.
Paying for Gender Health Services
One barrier you may face is cost.
Money shouldn't get in the way of you getting the care you need. But dealing with insurance and costs can feel overwhelming.
We're here to help. Our billing specialists can:
- Help you understand what your insurance will and won't pay for
- Estimate costs in advance so you aren’t surprised later by an unexpected bill
- Figure out if you qualify for financial aid
- Arrange payment plans for bills you owe
Explore our financial resources.
Get Services: Talk to Your Doctor
Barriers and bias take a toll on the overall health of the LGBTQ+ population. Be proactive: Tell your primary care provider if you need help with any symptoms or issues. They could signal underlying conditions you need addressed. We can connect you with resources both within and outside of the health system.
The Impact of Bias on Your Health
LGB people experience higher rates of:
- Asthma
- Headache
- Allergies
- Osteoarthritis
- GI problems
- Sexual violence
- Alcoholism
- Mental illness
- Cancer
- Cardiovascular disease
- Obesity
- Hepatitis B and C
- Urinary tract infections
- Sexually transmitted infections
Transgender people face higher risks of:
- Emotional and psychological abuse
- Physical and sexual violence
- Sexually transmitted infections, viral hepatitis and HIV
- Substance misuse
- Suicide – 40% have attempted
- Poverty – 15% live below the poverty line
- Inadequate health insurance
See our transgender and gender health services.
Support Resources
- Charlottesville Free Clinic
- Maxine Platzer Lynn Women’s Center, UVA
- Planned Parenthood
- Sexual Assault Resource Agency
- Shelter for Help in Emergency
- The Women's Initiative