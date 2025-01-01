Billing & Support Resources for LGBTQ Patients

If you're lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, nonbinary, or queer, odds are, you've faced barriers to healthcare. At UVA Health, we're committed to removing barriers and helping you thrive. Our resources for LGBTQ+ patients offer a wide spectrum of support.

Paying for Gender Health Services

One barrier you may face is cost.

Money shouldn't get in the way of you getting the care you need. But dealing with insurance and costs can feel overwhelming.

We're here to help. Our billing specialists can:

Help you understand what your insurance will and won't pay for

Estimate costs in advance so you aren’t surprised later by an unexpected bill

Figure out if you qualify for financial aid

Arrange payment plans for bills you owe

Explore our financial resources.

Get Services: Talk to Your Doctor

Barriers and bias take a toll on the overall health of the LGBTQ+ population. Be proactive: Tell your primary care provider if you need help with any symptoms or issues. They could signal underlying conditions you need addressed. We can connect you with resources both within and outside of the health system.

The Impact of Bias on Your Health

LGB people experience higher rates of:

Asthma

Headache

Allergies

Osteoarthritis

GI problems

Sexual violence

Alcoholism

Mental illness

Cancer

Cardiovascular disease

Obesity

Hepatitis B and C

Urinary tract infections

Sexually transmitted infections

Transgender people face higher risks of:

Emotional and psychological abuse

Physical and sexual violence

Sexually transmitted infections, viral hepatitis and HIV

Substance misuse

Suicide – 40% have attempted

Poverty – 15% live below the poverty line

Inadequate health insurance

See our transgender and gender health services.

Support Resources