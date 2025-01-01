After a Kidney Transplant

A kidney transplant alters your life with potentially great benefits. But receiving a transplant also means a lifetime of medication, frequent follow-up visits and ongoing monitoring by nurses, surgeons and transplant nephrologists at UVA.

Going Home With a New Kidney

After leaving the hospital, you’ll need to take any medications your doctor prescribes and check your own vital signs daily, including your:

Temperature

Weight

Blood pressure

Pulse

You’ll also complete regularly scheduled routine lab tests at a lab convenient to home. The number of your visits may change depending on individual circumstances:

From 0-3 months, twice per week

From 4-6 months, once per week

From 6-9 months, once every two weeks

Monthly thereafter

Follow-Up Care for Your Kidneys

Frequent visits to the Transplant Center are required following a kidney transplant, along with faithful adherence to the medication regimen determined by your doctors and lab results.

We will work closely with you to keep your kidney healthy.

Ongoing Support

Learn about how our transplant coordinators play a critical role in your transplant journey.