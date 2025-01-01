Kidney Disease Education & Dialysis Support
Kidney disease can be overwhelming. Often, the diagnosis means you have to learn to take of yourself in a whole new way.
Keeping Your Kidneys Healthy
Diagnosed with kidney disease? Learn practical ways to take care of your kidneys and prevent further damage.
In this 90-minute presentation, you'll learn about every aspect of kidney disease, including:
- How the kidney works
- Causes of kidney disease
- Medications used to treat kidney disease
- Nutrition management
- How to be healthy
Dates: Second Friday of the Month
Time: 9:30-11 a.m.
Where: Education Resource Center, 2nd Floor
Cost: Free
Dealing With Kidney Disease
Hear from other patients about their challenges and successes. Get helpful tips and questions answered. Nurses, nutritionists and social workers attend, too.
An introduction to dialysis and transplant treatment options.
Dates: The second Monday of February, April, June, August, October and December
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Where: Kidney Center Clinic Conference Room in the West Complex
Cost: Free
Kidney Disease: Individual Session
A regular clinic visit may not be enough time to discuss every facet of kidney disease care. This appointment provides an in-depth educational and counseling service to patients in stage 4 and stage 5 kidney disease. We help you prepare for the transition to dialysis or a transplant. Ask your nephrologist for a referral.
This hour-long session, one-on-one session with a nurse practitioner and a registered dietitian gives you insight on:
- Kidney function
- Kidney disease and complications
- Nutritional needs for patients with kidney disease
- Treatment options
- Prevention tips to slow the progression of the disease
Our programs meet the guidelines established by the National Kidney Foundation and the Renal Physicians Association.