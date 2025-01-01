Kidney Disease Education & Dialysis Support

Kidney disease can be overwhelming. Often, the diagnosis means you have to learn to take of yourself in a whole new way.

Keeping Your Kidneys Healthy

Diagnosed with kidney disease? Learn practical ways to take care of your kidneys and prevent further damage.

In this 90-minute presentation, you'll learn about every aspect of kidney disease, including:

How the kidney works

Causes of kidney disease

Medications used to treat kidney disease

Nutrition management

How to be healthy

Dates: Second Friday of the Month

Time: 9:30-11 a.m.

Where: Education Resource Center, 2nd Floor

Cost: Free

Dealing With Kidney Disease

Hear from other patients about their challenges and successes. Get helpful tips and questions answered. Nurses, nutritionists and social workers attend, too.

An introduction to dialysis and transplant treatment options.

Dates: The second Monday of February, April, June, August, October and December

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Kidney Center Clinic Conference Room in the West Complex

Cost: Free

Kidney Disease: Individual Session

A regular clinic visit may not be enough time to discuss every facet of kidney disease care. This appointment provides an in-depth educational and counseling service to patients in stage 4 and stage 5 kidney disease. We help you prepare for the transition to dialysis or a transplant. Ask your nephrologist for a referral.

This hour-long session, one-on-one session with a nurse practitioner and a registered dietitian gives you insight on:

Kidney function

Kidney disease and complications

Nutritional needs for patients with kidney disease

Treatment options

Prevention tips to slow the progression of the disease

Our programs meet the guidelines established by the National Kidney Foundation and the Renal Physicians Association.