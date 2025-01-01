Joint Replacement Video Seminar

You can't move without having pain. Medicine, physical therapy, and shots haven’t worked. Now you're considering joint replacement. But you still have a lot of questions, concerns, and fears. What does healing look like? How long will it take to recover? Find out in this free joint replacement video.

What You'll Learn in the Joint Replacement Video

This video gives you the full scope of the joint replacement procedure. You'll learn what to expect before and after the surgery. We'll also cover:

Admission to the hospital

Nutrition needs

Managing pain

Physical therapy

What healing looks like

Safe recovery at home

How Much Does Joint Surgery Cost?

Use calculators, see price lists, or ask for a personalized estimate to get a general idea of what you'll have to pay.

Reemplazo de la Articulación: Seminario en Español

Reciba consejos y respuestas a sus preguntas con el equipo de reemplazo articular en UVA Health. Vea nuestro seminario en español.

Total Joint Replacement: What to Expect Video

