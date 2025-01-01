Infusion Locations at UVA Health

Your experience matters to us. You'll find convenience, ease, and a healing atmosphere at all of our infusion locations. You can trust your care to highly trained experts. We're here for you, as long as you need.

Where to Go for Infusion in Charlottesville

We provide 3 infusion locations in the local Charlottesville area. We've designed each location to meet your distinct patient needs.

Cancer Infusions & IV Support at Pantops

Most cancer patients get chemotherapy as part of their cancer treatment. You may also receive biologics or immunotherapy. These are routine cancer treatments.

We offer most routine infusions at Cancer Care Pantops. This location also provides clinical trials and special equipment for people who have trouble getting an IV.

Get more info and see directions for the Cancer Care Pantops location.

Cancer Infusions & Advanced Care at Emily Couric

If you need a specialized therapy or extra care, you'll get your infusions at the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center (ECCCC). This clinic offers clinical trials, cellular therapies, and new treatments.

Get more info and see directions for the Infusion Center at the Couric building.

Infusions for People Without Cancer

Not everyone who needs an IV treatment has cancer. Other diseases and conditions can require regular infusions, including:

Autoimmune disorders, like lupus or rheumatoid arthritis

Blood disorders, like hemophilia

Congestive heart failure

Digestive conditions, like Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis

Immune deficiencies

Multiple sclerosis

Pain

If you need IV therapy, we have a team specially trained to guide you safely through treatment. To help you have the best experience possible, we’ll help with appointments and schedules. You'll find comfort and support in this dedicated space.

Get more info and see directions for the Infusion & Specialty Care Pantops clinic.

Find Infusion Locations Close to You

We have infusion clinics throughout central and northern Virginia. These include locations in Fishersville, Culpeper, and Prince William. These give infusion for cancer or any other disease or condition.



You'll find the same level of quality, care, and expertise at any of these locations. As part of the UVA Health system, you're always connected to our Comprehensive Cancer Center. That means access to top research, the latest treatments, and a suite of support services. Learn more about how our cancer care can serve you.

See all of our cancer locations.