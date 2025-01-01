Infusion Therapy FAQs

Will getting infusion make me sick?

We can anticipate which medicines might have side effects. We can give you other medicines to keep you from getting sicker before that happens.

What if I have a bad reaction to the medication?

You'll see a red box near every patient. These boxes contain emergency medicines to treat you immediately, should you have a bad reaction to a drug.

What if I'm scared of needles?

Our nurses are skilled and fast. We know some people are afraid of needles, so we make the process as painless as possible. This includes using:

Vein-finder technology – shines a light that shows exactly where the vein is

Numbing cream – to lessen the feel of the intravenous (IV) needle

How do I know I'm getting the right medicine?

We have security measures in place so that you get the right dose of medication at the right time. Your medicines get verified by the triage nurse, the doctor, two pharmacists and by the nurses setting up your treatment.

Can I bring someone with me?

Yes. We also control the infusion environment by limiting guests to one adult per patient.

Can I bring my kids with me?

No. We don’t allow children in the treatment area. Some medicine could be toxic to children. And should an emergency happen, we want to have the ability to keep everyone safe.

Will I have privacy while getting infusion?

You can pull a curtain around your area for privacy.

Will I be comfortable during my infusion session?

Infusion therapy requires a lot of sitting. To try and keep you as comfortable as possible, we provide:

Reclining chairs

Warm blankets

Pillows

Can I eat while getting infusion?

Most people can eat while getting infusion. Just check with your doctor to make sure it’s fine for you.

Do I need to bring my own food and drinks?

Volunteers provide free snacks, coffee, juice and fruit. You can also bring a meal or your own snacks and drinks.

What can I do to pass the time during my infusion appointment?

It helps to stay distracted during infusion treatment. We have TVs available for your personal use. Sometimes volunteers come in to play music on guitars, harps or piano. Feel free to bring your own books, music, magazines or tablets.

Can I bring my laptop, tablet or phone?

Yes. You’ll find easy-to-reach outlets for your digital devices. We also have free Wi-Fi.