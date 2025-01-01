After Heart Transplant

A heart transplant significantly alters your life. Receiving a transplant means a lifetime of medication, frequent follow-up visits and ongoing monitoring by doctors and nurses at UVA.

After Leaving the Hospital

After leaving the hospital, you will need to:

Check your vital signs daily (temperature, weight, blood pressure and pulse)

Take prescribed medications

Take regularly scheduled routine lab tests (at a lab close to home)

Follow-Up Care

After the transplant, you will need to stay monitored by and in close communication with your transplant team.

The First Year

Your first year post-transplant, you will need regular monthly visits to check your progress and catch any signs of organ rejection as early as possible. At each visit, we will either:

Biopsy your heart or

Perform gene testing (a blood test)

The First to Second Year

You will need to visit the clinic every 3 months for biopsies or gene testing.

The Second Year and Beyond

You'll need: