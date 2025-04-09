Gastroenterology Referrals

All appointments and procedures for GI and endoscopy services require a referral. You can refer a patient online or by fax for:

A clinic appointment

A direct, open-access procedure

You can only directly refer a patient for a procedure without a clinic visit if the patient:

Is a Virginia resident

Doesn't have significant comorbidities

Will not need more in-depth, ongoing care

Patients should not be referred for procedures and clinic appointments at the same time. All second-opinion referrals need to come directly from the patient’s current gastroenterologist.

Make a GI Clinic Referral

Follow these steps to fax or make an online gastroenterology referral.

Referrals with Epic

If you have access, you can make an "Ambulatory GI Referral."

Want to sign up for online access to patient records and more? Learn how to get connected through EpicCare.

Fax Referrals

Fax the GI clinic referral form (PDF) to 434.244.9445.

Questions? Call 434.243.3090

Make an Endoscopy Referral

Fax the Endoscopic Procedure Order Form (PDF) to 434.924.8144.

Questions? Call: 434.924.9999