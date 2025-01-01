Digestive Health Support & Resources
Nutrition Services
Our registered dietitians help you manage your diet, building a customized nutrition plan for your specific digestive condition.
We work with you:
- In our outpatient clinic, to teach you how and what to eat at home
- In the hospital, to keep you properly nourished
- At home if you are using a tube or other assisted feedings
Special Diets & Recipes
If you have condition-specific nutrition requirements, or need a targeted diet, we offer a selection of special diet guidelines and recipes.
Digestive Disorder Resources
These organizations can offer support and information for your digestive needs.
Celiac Disease & Gluten Intolerance
- Celiac Disease Foundation
- Canadian Celiac Association
- The Gluten-Free Dietitian
- The Gluten Intolerance Group of North America
Crohn's & Colitis
General Digestive Conditions
- Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
- American Gastroenterology Association Patient Care
- National Institutes of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
IV or Tube Nutrition & Guidance
- The Oley Foundation
- Understanding feeding tubes
Gastrointestinal & Digestive Health
- GERD Treatment
- Achalasia Treatment
- Colorectal Surgery
- Eosinophilic Esophagitis Treatment
- Fecal Transplant for C Diff
- Gallstone Treatments
- Gastrointestinal Cancers
- Liver Disease Treatment
- Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography
- Endoscopic Ultrasound
- Endoscopy
- Small Bowel Resection
- Upper GI Endoscopy
- Support Resources
- Digestive Health for Children
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- Motility Disorders & Diagnostics
- Referrals
- Ostomy Treatments & Care
- Gastroparesis Treatment