Neighborhood Programs FAQs

What is the goal of this process?

The goal of the feasibility studies for both sites is to understand:

The unique features at each site, including the historic elements at Oak Lawn

What types of programs and uses would be appropriate for each site

We aim to collaborate with the local community to pinpoint the best uses that meet both the community's and UVA Health’s needs.

What is the timeline for this process?

The design consultant teams started working in September 2024. The community engagement process for both sites began in October 2024 and will run through 2025.

Oak Lawn will have a multi-year schedule to work through an entitlement process with the City. The feasibility study, including the engagement required for the entitlement process, will run through autumn 2025.

Have the programs or uses for Oak Lawn or Grove Street been decided?

We haven't yet decided what will happen on either site. The feasibility studies, combined with the community engagement process (which is now happening), will inform these decisions.

UVA Health is committed to exploring a mix of programs that allow us to provide services, like childcare and community health and wellness services, that meet the community's needs.

Is there anything on the Oak Lawn site?

Yes. The site includes a historic house, land, another building, and 2 historic cemeteries.

How did UVA Health come to own Oak Lawn?

Oak Lawn was put up for sale on the private market in March of 2023. UVA Health bought the site in the fall of 2023.

Is Oak Lawn historic?

Oak Lawn is a 5.2-acre, historically significant property. It's listed on 2 National Register of Historic Places nominations. It's also listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register (VLR) and is a City of Charlottesville Individually Protected Property (IPP).

Addressing the historic preservation of the existing house and landscape, including the 2 historic cemeteries, is an integral part of this project. We're currently exploring that process through a Historic Structures Report and a Cultural Landscape Report (PDF).

How are you engaging the community in this process? Who is involved?

We're holding several in-person conversations and asking for feedback through an online form. All residents and community partners are encouraged to engage.

We're also working together with the Fifeville Neighborhood Association and other community leaders to understand community concerns, get feedback, identify engagement gaps, and make sure that all residents can lend their voices to this process.

How are you sharing information about this process?

This website is a central place for online communication about all parts of both projects, including community engagement. These pages will be updated regularly. If you can’t make an engagement opportunity, use these pages to find relevant materials, presentations, and other information.

We're also working closely with local community leaders throughout Fifeville to share information about this process within the community on a regular basis.

How can I participate in this process?

We encourage all community members to engage in this process through our community walks, workshops, or webinars. We're also inviting some community members to participate in targeted focus groups with the design teams to share their professional or personal expertise. Lastly, we're exploring more ways to engage harder-to-reach community members through events like community pop-ups or other, more focused neighborhood meetings.

How has community input informed this study so far?

We're working together with the Fifeville Neighborhood Association and other community leaders to understand community concerns, get feedback, identify engagement gaps, and make sure that all residents can lend their voices to this process.

How can I track the project status?

You can visit our main Fifeville Community Projects page for updates and to fill out the form to stay connected with project news.

Why is childcare being proposed at this site?

Childcare has been identified as a significant need in our area. According to statistics from the Ready Region Blue Ridge Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) dashboard, the Charlottesville / Albemarle area has a gap of 1,776 spots for those who qualify for subsidy/vouchers.

In a response letter to the President’s Council on University-Community Partnerships and Members of the Public Health Working Group, UVA President Ryan and UVA Health leadership included the recommendation to invest in affordable childcare options, potentially at the Oak Lawn site.

How many childcare spots are in this project, and how many spots will be for the community?

The total number of childcare spots currently planned is between 220 and 234. The number of childcare spots dedicated to community members hasn't been decided yet.

Will these spots be affordable? When will this be known?

UVA is currently checking various financial models for public funding for those that qualify for subsidy/vouchers. Details on possible rates won't be known until after a project budget is set and analyzed.

When will this project be built?

A date hasn't been set yet. This project has many steps that will take years before construction begins. Restoration and renovation of the existing house will likely happen before construction of other components.

What are Entitlements, and why are they required for this project at Oak Lawn?

"Entitlements" are regulatory approvals required by both the State of Virginia and the City of Charlottesville. This property, while owned by the University, is in Area C, as defined by the Three-Party Agreement between the University, the City, and the County, requiring the University to follow both state and local review processes for any proposed development.

The project will need:

Rezoning for the childcare facility

A review by the Board of Architectural Review (because it is an Individually Protected Property in the City)

Review by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (because it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register)

For more information, visit our station on Zoning.

Image provided by Mitchell/Matthews Architects.