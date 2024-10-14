Fifeville Community Engagement Events & Communications
The community engagement process for the Fifeville Community Project:
- Gives you more information about Oak Lawn
- Allows us to gather your thoughts and feedback, so that together we can meaningfully shape a vision for the services and programs we'll provide
- Allows you to meet us and your partners in the community development process
You can give us your thoughts about the project by attending a community event. Keep connected to the process by using our contact form.
Upcoming Events
Oak Lawn Hybrid Public Meeting for Entitlement Process
When: Fall/Winter 2025. Location and time: to be determined.
Past Events
Presentation of Final Results
Happened: June 18, 2025, 6 p.m., virtual
View the presentation (PDF) or watch the video replay.
Oak Lawn Open House & Workshop
Happened: April 12, 2025, 12 p.m., at 501 9th Street Southwest
See the full version (PDF) or the lite version (PDF) of the Oak Lawn Open House Workshop presentation.
Fifeville Neighborhood Association Meeting
Happened: March 13, 2025, 6:15 p.m., at Tonsler Park
Oak Lawn Presentation Slides (PDF)
Grove Street Concept Refinement Drop-In Workshop
This event was canceled.
Community Walk & Site Activation
Happened: November 9, 2024, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
UVA Health and the consultant team were at Grove Street and Oak Lawn on a community walk to explore the existing conditions and connections between both sites. This walk also allowed the unique opportunity to access the historic Oak Lawn site in the latter half of the walk.
- Route guide (PDF)
- Debrief of the November 9 walkthrough (PDF)
- Summary of feedback (PDF)
Community Leader Kickoff Meeting
Happened: October 14, 2024, at Buford Middle School.
- Presentation (PDF)
- Meeting notes (PDF)
- Summary of feedback (PDF)
Image provided by Mitchell/Matthews Architects.