Fifeville Community Engagement Events & Communications

The community engagement process for the Fifeville Community Project:

Gives you more information about Oak Lawn

Allows us to gather your thoughts and feedback, so that together we can meaningfully shape a vision for the services and programs we'll provide

Allows you to meet us and your partners in the community development process

You can give us your thoughts about the project by attending a community event. Keep connected to the process by using our contact form.

Upcoming Events

Oak Lawn Hybrid Public Meeting for Entitlement Process

When: Fall/Winter 2025. Location and time: to be determined.

Past Events

Presentation of Final Results

Happened: June 18, 2025, 6 p.m., virtual

View the presentation (PDF) or watch the video replay.

Oak Lawn Open House & Workshop

Happened: April 12, 2025, 12 p.m., at 501 9th Street Southwest

See the full version (PDF) or the lite version (PDF) of the Oak Lawn Open House Workshop presentation.

Fifeville Neighborhood Association Meeting

Happened: March 13, 2025, 6:15 p.m., at Tonsler Park

Oak Lawn Presentation Slides (PDF)

Grove Street Concept Refinement Drop-In Workshop

This event was canceled.

Community Walk & Site Activation

Happened: November 9, 2024, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

UVA Health and the consultant team were at Grove Street and Oak Lawn on a community walk to explore the existing conditions and connections between both sites. This walk also allowed the unique opportunity to access the historic Oak Lawn site in the latter half of the walk.

Community Leader Kickoff Meeting

Happened: October 14, 2024, at Buford Middle School.

Image provided by Mitchell/Matthews Architects.