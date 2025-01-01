Neighborhood Programs
Project Update
On Sept. 12, 2025, the University of Virginia Board of Visitors approved a resolution for UVA to enter a long-term lease with the City of Charlottesville for the eventual ownership of the historic Oak Lawn property.
This decision follows extensive community engagement, during which we explored potential uses for the site — including childcare and other community-focused opportunities. We are deeply grateful to the many neighbors, community leaders, and partner organizations who shared their perspectives, helping us better understand Oak Lawn’s historical significance and the feasibility of its future uses. Taking this input into account, we believe this agreement represents the best path forward and an important step in ensuring Oak Lawn becomes a lasting asset for the community.
See additional details, including recent studies and potential uses for UVA’s properties in Fifeville, here.
Oak Lawn & Grove Street: Connecting with the Fifeville Community
In order to invest in the Fifeville community, UVA Health has started feasibility studies for properties along Grove Street and at Oak Lawn, a historic property.
These sites present unique opportunities to partner with the Fifeville neighborhood to:
- Improve neighborhood connectivity
- Provide community-centered resources, such as childcare and wellness services
- Elevate the cultural and historical significance of the Fifeville community
See the Cherry Avenue Small Area Plan summary report (PDF), which was commissioned by the city of Charlottesville.
Oak Lawn
A historic site and private residence for several decades, Oak Lawn is a unique piece of Charlottesville's past. Our goal is to bring this site into the present by providing services to residents while honoring the property's architecture and its place in history. Image provided by VA Home Pics.
Grove Street
We're pausing planning to gather more feedback from the community. By redeveloping several properties along Grove Street, we aim to meet many long-term needs of the community. Though not well-connected to the rest of the community right now, the site has the unique opportunity to serve as a gateway to the Fifeville community. Image provided by Mitchell/Matthews Architects.
Working Together on Our Future
Together with the UVA Health Community Engagement and Health Outcomes Office and our partners Brick & Story and Cozart Consulting, we have begun a community engagement process in the Fifeville neighborhood to get your thoughts and feedback about the services and programs needed at both sites. The engagement process will run to mid-2025.
Through several community events you, as part of Fifeville, can help meaningfully shape that vision. Keep connected to the process by using our contact form.
Community Projects Team
UVA Health and our partners, Blue Cottage of Cannon Design and Mitchell/Matthews Architects, are performing the feasibility studies for both the Grove Street and Oak Lawn sites.
Along with the various design, healthcare, programming, and historic consultants supporting these projects, the team also includes Brick & Story and Cozart Consulting. These partners are leading the community engagement process for both sites.
About Us
Here at UVA Health, the patient is at the center of all we do. By partnering with you, the local community, we hope to fulfill our mission and vision of transforming patient care, research, education, and engagement with the diverse communities we serve so we may transform healthcare and inspire hope for all Virginians and beyond.
Image at top provided by Mitchell/Matthews Architects.