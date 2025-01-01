Neighborhood Programs

Project Update

On Sept. 12, 2025, the University of Virginia Board of Visitors approved a resolution for UVA to enter a long-term lease with the City of Charlottesville for the eventual ownership of the historic Oak Lawn property.

This decision follows extensive community engagement, during which we explored potential uses for the site — including childcare and other community-focused opportunities. We are deeply grateful to the many neighbors, community leaders, and partner organizations who shared their perspectives, helping us better understand Oak Lawn’s historical significance and the feasibility of its future uses. Taking this input into account, we believe this agreement represents the best path forward and an important step in ensuring Oak Lawn becomes a lasting asset for the community.

See additional details, including recent studies and potential uses for UVA’s properties in Fifeville, here.

Oak Lawn & Grove Street: Connecting with the Fifeville Community

In order to invest in the Fifeville community, UVA Health has started feasibility studies for properties along Grove Street and at Oak Lawn, a historic property.

These sites present unique opportunities to partner with the Fifeville neighborhood to:

Improve neighborhood connectivity

Provide community-centered resources, such as childcare and wellness services

Elevate the cultural and historical significance of the Fifeville community

See the Cherry Avenue Small Area Plan summary report (PDF), which was commissioned by the city of Charlottesville.