Epilepsy Patient Info

Living with epilepsy, you want to know as much you can about the condition and the people responsible for your treatment.

The Epilepsy Experts on Your Team

At UVA, you can trust our high level of focused, specialized epilepsy expertise from your care providers. Our team-based approach to care allows us to explore all available testing and treatment options, including epilepsy surgery.

The epilepsy team includes:

  • Adult and pediatric epilepsy neurologists
  • Neuropsychologists
  • Neuroradiologists
  • Neurosurgeons
  • Nurses
  • EEG technologists
  • Social workers
  • Nutritionists
  • Educational counselors

Epilepsy Resources

Epilepsy Foundation

Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia

National Association of Epilepsy Centers

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Customer Medical Report form (PDF)

Epilepsy: Patient Education Resources

September 4, 2025

04133 Spanish - What to Expect During an Adult EEG: A Guide

September 4, 2025

04132 - Preparing for Your Admission to the Adult Epilepsy Monitoring Unit (EMU): What to Expect

Document Description: An overview of our Epilepsy Monitoring Unit (EMU), situated on Unit 6 Central, where we provide specialized care and advanced diagnostic services for individuals with epilepsy.

September 4, 2025

04132 Spanish - Preparing for Your Admission to the Adult Epilepsy Monitoring Unit (EMU): What to Expect

Document Description: Una descripción general de nuestra Unidad de Monitoreo de Epilepsia (EMU), ubicada en la Unidad 6 Central, donde brindamos atención especializada y servicios de diagnóstico avanzado para personas con epilepsia.

September 4, 2025

04105 Spanish - Guidelines for Anesthesia and Surgery in People with Epilepsy

Document Description: Guidelines for anesthesia for surgery for patients with epilepsy including medication (AED) administration and NPO guidelines

September 4, 2025

04105 - Guidelines for Anesthesia and Surgery in People with Epilepsy

Document Description: Guidelines for anesthesia for surgery for patients with epilepsy including medication (AED) administration and NPO guidelines

September 4, 2025

04081 Spanish - What is Epilepsy Surgery

September 4, 2025

04081 - What is Epilepsy Surgery

September 4, 2025

04071 - EMU Admission - Adult - 6 Central

Document Description: Frequently asked questions to review prior to admission to the Epilepsy Monitoring Unit (EMU).

September 4, 2025

04071 Spanish - EMU Admission - Adult - 6 Central

Document Description: Frequently asked questions in Spanish to review prior to admission to the Epilepsy Monitoring Unit (EMU).

September 4, 2025

04055 - Psychogenic Non-epileptic Spells (PNES)

Document Description: Psychogenic Non-epileptic spells (PNES), sometimes called non-epileptic spells (NES) or nervous spells or pseudo seizures, are behavioral events that look like epileptic seizures to an observer but are not actually epileptic seizures.