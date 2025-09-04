Epilepsy Patient Info

Living with epilepsy, you want to know as much you can about the condition and the people responsible for your treatment.

The Epilepsy Experts on Your Team

At UVA, you can trust our high level of focused, specialized epilepsy expertise from your care providers. Our team-based approach to care allows us to explore all available testing and treatment options, including epilepsy surgery.

The epilepsy team includes:

Adult and pediatric epilepsy neurologists

Neuropsychologists

Neuroradiologists

Neurosurgeons

Nurses

EEG technologists

Social workers

Nutritionists

Educational counselors

Epilepsy Resources

Epilepsy Foundation

Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia

National Association of Epilepsy Centers

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Customer Medical Report form (PDF)