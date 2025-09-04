Epilepsy Patient Info
Living with epilepsy, you want to know as much you can about the condition and the people responsible for your treatment.
The Epilepsy Experts on Your Team
At UVA, you can trust our high level of focused, specialized epilepsy expertise from your care providers. Our team-based approach to care allows us to explore all available testing and treatment options, including epilepsy surgery.
The epilepsy team includes:
- Adult and pediatric epilepsy neurologists
- Neuropsychologists
- Neuroradiologists
- Neurosurgeons
- Nurses
- EEG technologists
- Social workers
- Nutritionists
- Educational counselors
Epilepsy Resources
Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia
National Association of Epilepsy Centers
Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Customer Medical Report form (PDF)
Epilepsy: Patient Education Resources
04133 Spanish - What to Expect During an Adult EEG: A Guide
04132 - Preparing for Your Admission to the Adult Epilepsy Monitoring Unit (EMU): What to Expect
Document Description: An overview of our Epilepsy Monitoring Unit (EMU), situated on Unit 6 Central, where we provide specialized care and advanced diagnostic services for individuals with epilepsy.
04132 Spanish - Preparing for Your Admission to the Adult Epilepsy Monitoring Unit (EMU): What to Expect
Document Description: Una descripción general de nuestra Unidad de Monitoreo de Epilepsia (EMU), ubicada en la Unidad 6 Central, donde brindamos atención especializada y servicios de diagnóstico avanzado para personas con epilepsia.
04105 Spanish - Guidelines for Anesthesia and Surgery in People with Epilepsy
Document Description: Guidelines for anesthesia for surgery for patients with epilepsy including medication (AED) administration and NPO guidelines
04105 - Guidelines for Anesthesia and Surgery in People with Epilepsy
Document Description: Guidelines for anesthesia for surgery for patients with epilepsy including medication (AED) administration and NPO guidelines
04081 Spanish - What is Epilepsy Surgery
04081 - What is Epilepsy Surgery
04071 - EMU Admission - Adult - 6 Central
Document Description: Frequently asked questions to review prior to admission to the Epilepsy Monitoring Unit (EMU).
04071 Spanish - EMU Admission - Adult - 6 Central
Document Description: Frequently asked questions in Spanish to review prior to admission to the Epilepsy Monitoring Unit (EMU).
04055 - Psychogenic Non-epileptic Spells (PNES)
Document Description: Psychogenic Non-epileptic spells (PNES), sometimes called non-epileptic spells (NES) or nervous spells or pseudo seizures, are behavioral events that look like epileptic seizures to an observer but are not actually epileptic seizures.
04055 Spanish - Psychogenic Non-epileptic Spells (PNES)
Document Description: Psychogenic Non-epileptic spells (PNES), sometimes called non-epileptic spells (NES) or nervous spells or pseudo seizures, are behavioral events that look like epileptic seizures to an observer but are not actually epileptic seizures.
04051 - Pregnancy and Epilepsy
04051 Spanish - Pregnancy and Epilepsy
04018 Spanish - 6 Central Epilepsy Monitoring Unit: Guidelines and Safety Plan
Document Description: Instructions and safety plan for patients admitted to 6C in Epilepsy Monitoring Unit in Spanish.
04017 Spanish - What Is a SPECT Scan
Document Description: Provides information about single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT)
04018 - 6 Central Epilepsy Monitoring Unit: Guidelines and Safety Plan
Document Description: Instructions and safety plan for patients admitted to 6C in Epilepsy Monitoring Unit