Dialysis Patient Support
When you're on dialysis, everyday things can get hard. Both the schedule and the therapy can tax your body, mind and spirit.
Ask your family, friends and others to help. Here at UVA, we've got a team in place to help you when you need it most.
One Kidney Team for Your Whole Journey
Whether you stay on dialysis or get a kidney transplant, we're right there with you. No need to change providers or get shuffled between large institutions. Our kidney specialists and care teams work together and care for you every step of the way.
Peer Mentors
We pair you up with a peer mentor, a fellow dialysis patient, so you have a friend who has been in your shoes. Peer mentors offer advice and encouragement as you adjust to life on dialysis.
Social Workers
Our social workers offer an understanding ear and helpful recommendations for anything troubling you. They can also connect you with helpful community resources.
Spiritual Support
Our spiritual support (chaplaincy) program provides spiritual care and understanding to people of all faiths.
Help With Everyday Logistics
We want your dialysis to be as successful as possible, which is why we help solve problems that could get in the way of your treatment, like:
Finding Transportation
If you need help getting to and from one of our units, our social workers will let you know if transportation services are available in your area.
Using Health Insurance
Dialysis is expensive. Fortunately, health insurance can cover most of your costs. We help you understand your current coverage and if you're eligible for additional benefits through Medicare or the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services.
Eating Healthy
Our team of dietitians has additional training in meeting the unique needs of dialysis patients. We can help you find kidney-friendly foods you enjoy eating.
Making Your Schedule Work
Many people on dialysis keep working or attending school. We help you set realistic expectations as you adjust to the physical demands and routine of dialysis.
Education & Support
New to dialysis? We offer a transitional care program that helps you understand your disease and all of your treatment options. UVA is a pioneer in offering this type of service, which is currently only available in about 40 places in the country.
