Dialysis Patient Support

When you're on dialysis, everyday things can get hard. Both the schedule and the therapy can tax your body, mind and spirit.

Ask your family, friends and others to help. Here at UVA, we've got a team in place to help you when you need it most.

One Kidney Team for Your Whole Journey

Whether you stay on dialysis or get a kidney transplant, we're right there with you. No need to change providers or get shuffled between large institutions. Our kidney specialists and care teams work together and care for you every step of the way.

Peer Mentors

We pair you up with a peer mentor, a fellow dialysis patient, so you have a friend who has been in your shoes. Peer mentors offer advice and encouragement as you adjust to life on dialysis.

Social Workers

Our social workers offer an understanding ear and helpful recommendations for anything troubling you. They can also connect you with helpful community resources.

Spiritual Support

Our spiritual support (chaplaincy) program provides spiritual care and understanding to people of all faiths.