Personal Coaching for Diabetes
Customized support to help you thrive
Make an Appointment
For the Charlottesville area:
For Manassas:
Figuring out how to manage your diabetes isn't easy. You have to monitor your blood sugar, stay healthy, and figure out what kind of diet works best for your unique needs. Our Certified Diabetes Educators (CDE) give you the personal coaching for diabetes to help manage your diabetes.
Why See an Expert in Diabetes Management?
Having personal coaching for diabetes gives you:
- Time. We spend 30 minutes to an hour in one-on-one visits with you — the kind of time most doctors can't give.
- Customized support. Let us help you identify your goals and outline your plans to achieve them.
- A chance to ask all questions and feel confident about your self-care.
What is a Personal Coaching for Diabetes?
In these individual sessions, we:
- Provide — developing a diet to meet your unique situation
- Outline possible exercise and lifestyle choices
- Create a plan of care coordinated with your doctor
- Teach you how to manage your insulin, monitoring your blood sugar and record-keeping for your doctor
- Monitor your test results
- Conduct foot exams
Realistic Goal-Setting for Diabetes Management
With our support, in a positive atmosphere, you'll have the chance to set goals that are:
- Gradual
- Realistic
- Integrated into your daily life
- Flexible