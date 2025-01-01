If you use more than one type of insulin to manage your diabetes, you might find it hard to keep your blood sugar levels within the target range. Our insulin pump program gives you more control over your insulin delivery and blood sugar results.

Am I a Candidate for an Insulin Pump?

You may be able to use an insulin pump, if you:

Use insulin

Will test your blood sugar four to eight times daily or use a glucose sensor

Are willing to learn to adjust the insulin dose

Our certified diabetes educators (CDE) can help you learn.

Am I Ready for an Insulin Pump Program?

Learn if an insulin pump would be right for you: Attend a workshop.