Diabetes Education: Workshops & Classes

We offer several diabetes education resources to help you manage your diabetes.

Diabetes Education Workshops

Diabetes Nutrition

This class covers the critical role of nutrition in diabetes management and the three basic questions of:

What do I eat?

How much do I eat?

When should I eat?

When: 3rd Tuesday, monthly

Insulin Pump Workshop

Learn about the pros and cons of pump therapy in this two-hour class. Get hands-on experience with pumps and sensors.