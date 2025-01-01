Pastoral Education Residency

Important Dates

September-August (3 units)

Annual deadline: December 31

About the Program

The residency year offers three units of clinical pastoral education. Besides reading and study, chaplain residents engage in all aspects of spiritual/pastoral work in the hospital. We assist and guide you in your learning through individual and group supervisory work, case studies and other written reports.

Interdisciplinary seminars and lectures are led by pastoral educators, physicians, psychologists, family therapists, social workers and clinical nurses. They address medical, psychological, ethical, social, spiritual and religious issues that arise during pastoral work with patients, their families, and staff.

This program emphasizes the development of pastoral formation and competence in spiritual/pastoral care. A second year of residency is possible for those with continuing learning goals and/or an interest in supervisory education. Second-year residents may choose to develop pastoral specialization in one or more areas, including heart, spinal cord injury, cancer, psychiatry or pediatrics.

Admission Qualifications

Eligibility for the program requires:

Graduation from an accredited theological school or equivalent

Satisfactory completion of at least one unit of CPE or equivalent

A visit to this medical center for interviews

Costs

No tuition fee

$50 non-refundable processing fee with completed application

Housestaff Benefits

Housestaff have access to direct deposit, vacation leave, counseling services, parking reimbursement and discounted passes for UVA recreational facilities.

We also offer individual and family medical coverage, offered free with the required HMO and care received at UVA.