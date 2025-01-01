Pastoral Education Overview & Requirements

At UVA, the heart of our education program is in ministry with patients, families and staff and learning from that ministry through reflection, discussion and evaluation with other students and a supervisor.

Our students use verbatims, case studies and other ministry descriptions to present their ministry for supervision. Some seminars will focus as much on what is happening to the student as on what is happening to the patients, families and staff receiving ministry.

Our programs include discussions that assist students in understanding theological issues arising from experience. We provide invaluable opportunities to learn from the behavioral sciences while also reflecting theologically, and the student may draw from both in understanding the human condition. CPE students will be challenged to think about groups and social structures as well as individuals in defining their ministry. Being part of a dynamic learning group with other students and a supervisor will provide opportunities for mutual supervision, caregiving, challenge and appreciation.

Pastoral Education Programs

Opportunities include:

Program Requirements

Each CPE program requires:

At least 100 hours of educational time

A minimum 300 hours of clinical time

Regular overnight on-call responsibilities

On-call hospital coverage at least one weekend day each month

The UVA CPE program can’t be conducted online. See answers to frequently asked questions about the program.

On-Call Requirements & Duties

This department provides 24-hour service, 365 days a year. The on-call chaplain is reachable in the health system by paging and is always there to respond to pastoral/spiritual care needs. The on-call chaplain is either a staff chaplain, chaplain resident or intern. This chaplain is supported by a second-call chaplain, who may be called in to help with emergencies.

The department regards on-call duty as a significant element of the clinical pastoral education program. Residents and interns are thoroughly oriented before assuming any on-call responsibilities.

Immunization Requirements

The hospital pays for any necessary immunizations needed by CPE. Students in our summer and extended units of CPE should talk with their seminary health service or with their local health department about receiving the following immunizations; interns must provide the following documentation prior to commencement of the internship:

Negative Tuberculin Skin Test (TST) within the past 12 months and appropriate care if positive

If unable to receive a TST, a negative TB review, plus documentation of a past negative chest X-ray

Two MMRs or the equivalent or positive titers to all three diseases or medical documentation of having all three diseases

Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and acellular pertussis) if it has been over two years since the last Td (tetanus-diphtheria)

Two doses of Varicella vaccine or report of history of disease or positive titer to the disease

Three doses of appropriately spaced Hepatitis B vaccine, along with a positive titer to the disease by the end of the individual’s first clinical rotation

Influenza vaccination, as required for compliance with our infectious disease standards

In the event of an outbreak of any vaccine preventable disease, Hospital Epidemiology, in conjunction with the State Department of Health, will determine restrictions to be placed on individuals that lack evidence of immunity.