Pastoral Education Certified Educator Program

We are NOT accepting applications at this time.

We customize this two-year curriculum to meet the needs of each supervisor-in-training. We conduct some didactic and group supervision seminars in conjunction with other centers in the Virginia area.

Admission Qualifications

To qualify for admission, you must have fully completed at least four units of CPE.

Costs

No tuition fee

$50 non-refundable processing fee sent with completed application

Contact our office for an application.

Certification

Certification as an associate supervisor by the Association for Clinical Pastoral Education depends upon the satisfactory presentation of one's supervisory work to the National ACPE Certification Commission.

View and complete the Certified Educator Candidate application.

Housestaff Benefits

Housestaff have access to direct deposit, vacation leave, counseling services, parking reimbursement and discounted passes for UVA recreational facilities.

We also offer individual and family medical coverage, free with the required HMO and care received at UVA.