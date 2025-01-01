Skip to main content

Pastoral Education Application

Attention: We are not convening internship and residency cohorts in the fall of 2025. If you are interested in our future CPE programs, please email [email protected] so we can contact you once opportunities become available.

To have your application reviewed, you must supply:

  • A completed ACPE application (supervisory applicants must request a different application)
  • Reference forms (PDF), one from each referrer
  • $50 non-refundable processing fee (check or money order payable to UVAHS Chaplaincy; no cash)
  • Original academic transcripts, for residency and supervisory applicants only

Send all application materials to:

Chaplaincy Services and Pastoral Education
University of Virginia Health System
PO Box 800672
Charlottesville, VA  22908-0672

Questions? Review our frequently asked questions.

 