Pastoral Education Application
Attention: We are not convening internship and residency cohorts in the fall of 2025. If you are interested in our future CPE programs, please email [email protected] so we can contact you once opportunities become available.
To have your application reviewed, you must supply:
- A completed ACPE application (supervisory applicants must request a different application)
- Reference forms (PDF), one from each referrer
- $50 non-refundable processing fee (check or money order payable to UVAHS Chaplaincy; no cash)
- Original academic transcripts, for residency and supervisory applicants only
Send all application materials to:
Chaplaincy Services and Pastoral Education
University of Virginia Health System
PO Box 800672
Charlottesville, VA 22908-0672
Questions? Review our frequently asked questions.
