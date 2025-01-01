Pastoral Education Application

Attention: We are not convening internship and residency cohorts in the fall of 2025. If you are interested in our future CPE programs, please email [email protected] so we can contact you once opportunities become available.

To have your application reviewed, you must supply:

A completed ACPE application (supervisory applicants must request a different application)

Reference forms (PDF), one from each referrer

$50 non-refundable processing fee (check or money order payable to UVAHS Chaplaincy; no cash)

Original academic transcripts, for residency and supervisory applicants only

Send all application materials to:

Chaplaincy Services and Pastoral Education

University of Virginia Health System

PO Box 800672

Charlottesville, VA 22908-0672

Questions? Review our frequently asked questions.