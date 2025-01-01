Attention: We are not convening internship and residency cohorts in the fall of 2025. If you are interested in our future CPE programs, please email [email protected] so we can contact you once opportunities become available.

UVA Health offers primary and tertiary care to people of Virginia and the entire world. In this rich educational setting, the Clinical Pastoral Education Program (CPE) provides an opportunity to learn the art of spiritual healing from caring mentors. You'll also learn about yourself through rewarding service in the challenging atmosphere of an acute-care hospital.

What is Clinical Pastoral Education?

Clinical pastoral education is interfaith professional education for ministry. It brings theological students and ministers of all faiths (pastors, priests, rabbis, imams, and others) into supervised encounters with persons in crisis. Out of an intense involvement with persons in need, and the feedback from peers and teachers, students develop new awareness of themselves as persons and of the needs of those to whom they minister. From theological reflection on specific human situations, they gain a new understanding of ministry. Within the interdisciplinary team process of helping persons, they develop skills in interpersonal and interprofessional relationships.

Learn more about our program.

Accreditation

Our program is accredited by the Association for Clinical Pastoral Education, Inc.

