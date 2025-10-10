COVID-19 Vaccine FAQs

Am I eligible for the 2025-2026 COVID vaccines?

Following the updated CDC immunization schedule and updated guidance from the Virginia Department of Health, in Virginia:

Patients ages 3 years and older may get the COVID-19 vaccine without a prescription based on shared clinical decision-making with a healthcare provider, including pharmacists. This is a change from earlier guidance that required a prescription and an underlying condition for most age groups.

This is a change from earlier guidance that required a prescription and an underlying condition for most age groups. However, at UVA Health Pharmacies, all patients 5–17 years of age will require a prescription to receive the Covid vaccine . UVA Health Pharmacies do not administer COVID-19 vaccines to children younger than 5.

. UVA Health Pharmacies do not administer COVID-19 vaccines to children younger than 5. Children ages 6 months to 3 years should be seen by their primary care provider. Vaccine administration will be based on shared clinical decision-making between a guardian and medical provider.

FDA-authorized vaccines and age ranges are as follows:

Moderna (SPIKEVAX, mRNA): 6 months and older (only available to patients 6 months to 4 years old at UVA Health)

Pfizer-BioNTech (COMIRNATY, mRNA): 5 years and older (available at UVA Health)

Novavax (NUVAXOVID, protein-based): 12 years and older (not available at UVA Health)

How can I get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Adults, 18+ : You can get the COVID vaccine at: Any UVA Health pharmacy During a scheduled appointment with your primary care provider A non-UVA Health pharmacy (availability may vary)​

: You can get the COVID vaccine at: Children, 6 months to 17 years, with or without a prescription can: Schedule an appointment with a primary care provider

can: Children, 5+ with a prescription can get vaccinated at : A UVA Health pharmacy Non-UVA Health pharmacies per their individual policies

can get vaccinated at

How much does it cost to get vaccinated?

Check with your health insurance provider. There is uncertainty about when COVID-19 vaccinations will be covered by insurance. While off-label use can be considered, patients may have to pay some or all of the costs. Of note, pharmacies routinely get prior authorization from insurance, so patients who visit a pharmacy for the vaccine will likely know their coverage before it’s administered.

Is the vaccine safe?

All vaccines for COVID-19 must pass the FDA's normal review of safety and effectiveness before being approved for use. If you’re concerned, talk with your healthcare provider about what’s best for you.

Will I experience side effects?

It’s very common to feel tired for a few days after being vaccinated. Findings of clinical trials show that COVID-19 vaccines can cause mild:

Fever

Chills

Fatigue

Muscle aches

Headache

Your arm may feel sore afterward. As long as the soreness is around your injection site, you generally don’t need to be concerned.

What side effects should I call my doctor about?

Seek immediate medical help if you experience:

Hives

Swelling of the face and throat

Difficulty breathing

A fast heartbeat

Dizziness

Weakness

How does the vaccine work?

You can learn more about the different COVID-19 vaccines through the CDC.

Which type of COVID-19 vaccine will UVA Health use?

We're giving the currently approved and available COVID vaccines based on guidance from the FDA.

If I feel sick on the day of my vaccination appointment, should I still get it?

Contact your primary care provider for guidance.

Does my young child get the same dose as me?

Like other childhood vaccines, this one is given based on age, not weight. Different doses are used for adults and children 12 years or older, children 5–11 years old, and children 6 months to 4 years of age. The number of doses recommended for children ages 6 months to 4 years is based on their COVID-19 vaccination history.