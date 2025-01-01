Breastfeeding & COVID FAQs

Breastmilk protects infants against many infections. Most health organizations recommend that mothers breastfeed, even when sick, with few exceptions.

Here’s what we know now.

Can breastmilk transmit the coronavirus?

Studies of coronaviruses, including COVID-19 and SARS, did not find the virus in breastmilk.

Do respiratory illnesses, including the flu, pass from mother to child during breastfeeding?

Influenza, or flu, does not spread to infants through breast milk. The transmission rates of other respiratory illness during breastfeeding are low. The Centers for Disease Control recommends mothers in both cases to continue breastfeeding.

If I have problems breastfeeding, what should I do?

Call us. We can offer you help either by phone, in person, or by telehealth. We’ll discuss with you the specifics of what is going on. Together, we’ll find options that make sense for the safety of you and your family.

Is it safe to go to the emergency room, if needed?

Yes. So if you have coronavirus symptoms, call first.

I tested positive for coronavirus and am breastfeeding. Should I stop?

No, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

You can protect your baby by following safety guidelines to keep from spreading the virus.

I’m at home nursing my baby, and I have the coronavirus. How can I protect my infant from getting it, too?

Protect your nursing infant by:

Staying isolated from all household members, including your baby, except when nursing

Continuing to nurse your child

Before breastfeeding, wash your hands

While breastfeeding, wear a mask

See more advice from the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine.

I have the coronavirus, and I‘m using a breast pump to feed my baby. What steps do I take to prevent spreading the infection?

You’ll need to: