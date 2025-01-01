If you think you have coronavirus symptoms, or you're worried you've been exposed to the virus, call your primary care provider. A few screening questions may help determine if you need a test.

Tesing is available at UVA Health clinics. Always call ahead. Most places require an appointment.

You can also request an online virtual visit with your provider or get virtual urgent care.

COVID-19 Testing

A number of local businesses offer tests for COVID-19, including pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid. You can also get them at walk-in urgent care clinics like MedExpress. If you have questions about getting tested, the best thing you can do is call your doctor.

Staying at the Hospital

All patients admitted to stay in the hospital are tested for COVID-19. This allows us to care for you while keeping you, your family, and our team members safe. There is no cost for a test if you're staying in the hospital.

Questions? See the hospital testing FAQs.

The Costs of Coronavirus Tests

What does a coronavirus test in a clinic cost? See the latest COVID-19 test pricing.