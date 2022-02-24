COVID Vaccines & Prevention
Getting the COVID vaccine is the best way to keep you and everyone around you safe. Even if you don't have any symptoms, if infected, you can spread the virus to those at risk of getting really sick from COVID.
The virus changes frequently, and immunity from COVID (both from vaccination or previous COVID infection) decreases over time (like with the flu). Getting the most current vaccine is the best way to stay safe.
Where to Get the COVID Vaccine at UVA Health
Anyone over age 6 months can get vaccinated. Contact your local clinic for more information about COVID vaccines.
If you have already had a COVID-19 vaccine dose, bring your vaccination record with you.
Use MyChart or call 434.297.4829 to schedule your shot. You can schedule other vaccines (flu or RSV, if eligible) for the same time.
Need a Vaccine?
We answer common questions about the vaccine: COVID-19 vaccine FAQs.
Preventing COVID: Steps You Can Take
COVID-19 spreads easily between people. Along with getting vaccinated, you can protect yourself and others by:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a face mask
- Keeping your hands clean
How Does COVID Spread?
The coronavirus spreads through saliva droplets. You can inhale infected droplets when:
- Droplets of saliva get in the air when someone near to you talks, coughs, or sneezes
- Saliva droplets with coronavirus land on your nose, mouth, or eyes
Feeling Sick? Stay Home
If you have these symptoms:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Stay home and call your provider or clinic for next steps.
Other possible symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- New loss of taste or smell
- Fatigue
- Muscle aches, headache, or body aches
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Get Checked
Find a COVID testing location near you.
Clean & Disinfect
Disinfect surfaces you touch frequently, like countertops and door handles, as often as you can.
Stay Healthy
Get vaccinated for other illnesses. It's recommended you stay up to date with your flu and pneumonia vaccines. These don't prevent COVID, but they can keep you safe from other illnesses that would make a COVID infection worse. Call your provider to find out if this is an option for you.
Stay active. Get regular exercise. Go for walks, get in a run, or do yoga in the sun. As long as you stay away from other people, you can go outside. This helps keep your immune system healthy.
Get Prescriptions Delivered
Stay at home. Get your prescriptions delivered to your home for free.
To set up delivery, call 434.297.5500. Make sure to call at least 7 days before you need your refill.
Can’t wait for delivery? Pick up your medicine at our Lee Street location. Open 24/7.
