Coronavirus FAQs

What should I do if I think I have COVID-19? How do I get tested for COVID-19?

COVID tests are available at pharmacies, grocery stores, and other locations. If you have symptoms, call your provider or clinic.

If you think you have COVID, in most cases you can stay home and you'll get better in a few days.

If I have COVID symptoms, should I come to the emergency room?

You probably don't need to visit the ER unless your symptoms are intense. Call your clinic first. They can help guide you on your next steps.

What do I do in case of an emergency?

Don’t ignore signs of a stroke, heart attack, or other emergency. Call 911 or come to the hospital at once.

Do you have online or telehealth options so I don’t have to leave my house to talk to a doctor?

Yes. Call your provider or clinic to see if a virtual visit will work for your care needs.

If I go to the ER or a sick visit, can I bring someone with me?

Yes. Read the complete visitor restrictions.

I need my prescription medications. I don't want to go to the pharmacy. Are there other options for getting my medicine?

You can have your prescriptions delivered to your home for free. Call 434.297.5500. Make sure to call at least 7 days before you need your refill.

What if I’m pregnant and have COVID?

If you’re pregnant and have COVID, let your doctor know. If you need to come to the hospital, let the hospital staff know about your COVID.