Many people who use vape, smoke, or chew tobacco want to quit. They try patches, gum, going cold turkey, but nothing sticks. No matter how many times you've tried to quit, there's hope. Our personalized tobacco treatment program can work for you.

A Tobacco Treatment Based on Science

You're on your own individual journey. We’ll tailor a plan to meet your needs.

Our program offers both:

Counseling

Medication strategies

Research shows that this combination – a counselor plus medicine – gives you the greatest chance of success.

Who Can Participate?

You qualify for this free program if you’re:

A patient at the UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center

A family member living in the same household as a patient who joins the program

How Tobacco Treatment Works

During your first appointment, you’ll meet with your personal tobacco treatment specialist.

With this counselor, you’ll:

Review your current and past tobacco use and quit attempts

Discuss nicotine withdrawal, coping with stress, and relapse prevention

Learn about medication and nicotine-replacement therapies

Decide on the length of your treatment

Plan follow-ups after treatment (3, 6, and 12-month follow-up)

The first visit usually lasts up to one hour. Follow-up visits can last between 5 to 30 minutes.

How Quitting Tobacco Impacts Your Health

As soon as you quit, your body begins to repair itself. As you heal from the damage caused by tobacco:

Your heart rate normalizes

The carbon monoxide levels in your blood go down

Your breathing gets better

You’ll feel better overall in terms of appetite, sleep, energy, and emotional well-being.

Why Quit Tobacco When You Have Cancer?

Your cancer treatments will work better and you’ll heal faster without tobacco. Quitting smoking, vaping, or chewing: