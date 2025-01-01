Manage Stress & Side Effects

If you're coping with cancer, we're here to help. Managing the side effects of treatment is difficult. Staying healthy during treatment means rest, exercise, and eating well. Cancer patient self-care helps you heal, from the inside out.

The Side Effects of Cancer

Cancer itself causes pain and discomfort, like:

Anemia

Change in taste

Confusion and memory loss

Constipation and/or diarrhea

Fatigue

Fever

Hair loss

Hot flashes and night sweats

Nausea

Nerve issues

Pain

Cancer also causes emotional side effects. Fear and stress about how to cope on all aspects of life can lead to anxiety and depression.

Treatment Side Effects

Cancer and cancer treatments cause many of the same side effects. These include both the physical symptoms and the stress that comes with going through intense treatment.

Learn more about how we can help with:

FREE salon services so you can look and feel your best despite hair loss

Managing nutrition while having intense nausea

Confusion and forgetfulness of chemo brain

Having a dry mouth

Swelling and pain of lymphedema

We're Here for You

You're not alone. Talk with your care team about your physical and emotional challenges. Don't forget; we have:

Cancer Patient Self-Care Resources

Practice self-care. Listen to your body.

Your body and your thoughts and feelings all impact each other. We can help you find ways to connect and support you through:

Eat Right

Food plays a key role in helping you sustain or build a healthy immune system.

Focus on real foods. Eat fruits and vegetables, passing on processed foods for now. Increase your fiber and whole grains. Drink plenty of water. Skip sugary drinks or alcohol for now, or only drink them in moderation. Save treats until you feel your best.

Eating With Chemo Side Effects

Chemotherapy can cause unpleasant side effects, like nausea and vomiting. Certain foods, like those in the BRAT diet, can help control symptoms.

We're experts in nutrition and cancer. We can help you find ways to eat right. Contact a cancer dietitian for guidance.

Deal With Pain

You don't have to suffer without relief. We have a team of palliative care doctors who provide pain management services and other measures of support.

Get Enough Rest

Your body can heal with enough rest. You may feel challenged by family and work obligations. But make it a priority to get at least eight hours of sleep each night. If you need to, sneak in a quick nap after work. Or skip your run and try restorative yoga instead. Rest is king when your body is working hard to recover.

Move Your Body

Exercise can help with many things. It can help you sleep. It can also help you feel more at home in your body. Exercise can decrease depression or anxiety and jump-start your immune system.

Be gentle with yourself. Set simple goals. Begin with regular daily walks around your neighborhood. Do yoga in your living room. Keep realistic expectations, so you can keep going.

Check out our online yoga and Nia classes.

How to Get Started

You don't have to do it alone. Get started with healthy habits by joining one of our virtual support groups or classes.