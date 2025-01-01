Same-Day Care for Cancer Patients
Sometimes you need care right away during cancer treatment, especially if you’re struggling with symptoms and side effects.
With UVA Health’s same-day cancer care services, you get specialized urgent care you need, when you need it. All while avoiding a visit to the ER or the hospital.
How Urgent Cancer Care Can Help You
Same-day and urgent cancer care keeps you safe with quick, specialized treatment. It’s a special type of urgent care we offer just for cancer patients.
Our same-day cancer care clinics help you:
- Avoid unnecessary emergency room visits
- Get cancer treatments that typical urgent cares might not offer
- Schedule faster appointments
- Get treated by cancer specialists who understand your needs
Same-Day Cancer Treatments
Unlike a typical urgent care, cancer is all we treat. We’ll evaluate you and provide needed tests and treatments.
Some of the symptoms we treat include:
- Nausea and vomiting
- Dehydration
- Diarrhea
- Fever or infection
- Mouth sores
- Skin rash
Treatments and services we offer include:
- Medication
- IV infusions
- Fluids and electrolytes for hydration
- Lab tests
- Imaging
Accessing Same-Day Cancer Care
Current patients: Call your treatment team. We’ll evaluate your symptoms and figure out the best plan for you, whether that’s a visit to one of our same-day clinics or another option.