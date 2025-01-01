Same-Day Care for Cancer Patients

Sometimes you need care right away during cancer treatment, especially if you’re struggling with symptoms and side effects.

With UVA Health’s same-day cancer care services, you get specialized urgent care you need, when you need it. All while avoiding a visit to the ER or the hospital.

How Urgent Cancer Care Can Help You

Same-day and urgent cancer care keeps you safe with quick, specialized treatment. It’s a special type of urgent care we offer just for cancer patients.

Our same-day cancer care clinics help you:

Avoid unnecessary emergency room visits

Get cancer treatments that typical urgent cares might not offer

Schedule faster appointments

Get treated by cancer specialists who understand your needs

Same-Day Cancer Treatments

Unlike a typical urgent care, cancer is all we treat. We’ll evaluate you and provide needed tests and treatments.

Some of the symptoms we treat include:

Nausea and vomiting

Dehydration

Diarrhea

Fever or infection

Mouth sores

Skin rash

Treatments and services we offer include:

Medication

IV infusions

Fluids and electrolytes for hydration

Lab tests

Imaging

Accessing Same-Day Cancer Care

Current patients: Call your treatment team. We’ll evaluate your symptoms and figure out the best plan for you, whether that’s a visit to one of our same-day clinics or another option.