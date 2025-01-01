CareCuts: Free Salon Styling
Losing your hair can be a challenging part of the cancer journey. To help you look and feel your best during and after treatment, we offer free salon services through our CareCuts program.
Salon Styling for Cancer Patients
Professional stylists will provide you with:
- Head shaving, when you begin to lose your hair
- Wig styling and trim
- First hair cut, when you begin to grow your hair back
Book an Appointment with a Professional Stylist
Stylists are available for 1-hour sessions.
When?
On the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where?
You can schedule to see a CareCuts stylist during a visit to the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center in Charlottesville. CareCuts is one of many resources available to cancer patients at Flourish, a positive image boutique.
Appointments Are Required
To book a styling session, call 434.924.9333 and request a CareCuts appointment.