CareCuts: Free Salon Styling

Losing your hair can be a challenging part of the cancer journey. To help you look and feel your best during and after treatment, we offer free salon services through our CareCuts program.

Salon Styling for Cancer Patients

Professional stylists will provide you with:

Head shaving, when you begin to lose your hair

Wig styling and trim

First hair cut, when you begin to grow your hair back

Book an Appointment with a Professional Stylist

Stylists are available for 1-hour sessions.

When?

On the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where?

You can schedule to see a CareCuts stylist during a visit to the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center in Charlottesville. CareCuts is one of many resources available to cancer patients at Flourish, a positive image boutique.

Appointments Are Required

To book a styling session, call 434.924.9333 and request a CareCuts appointment.