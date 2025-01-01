Research Administration Associate Director

Dina Gould Halme, PhD

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 434.924.8366

Dina Gould Halme, PhD, has served as the Cancer Center’s associate director for research administration and strategic planning since 2010. In this role, she is responsible for managing all aspects of the Cancer Center research enterprise, including oversight of the research budget, participation in strategic planning and evaluation, management of internal pilot funding, and administrative responsibility for the Office of Clinical Research.

Additionally, she oversees the hiring and supervision of administration team members and assists in the strategic recruitment of new faculty who will receive Comprehensive Cancer Center support.

Dr. Halme also works to foster collaboration with outside institutions to develop strategic partnerships that advance the mission of the Cancer Center. This includes her active role in the American Academy of Cancer Institute/Cancer Center Administrators Forum community, having served on the planning committee for 2 annual national meetings.