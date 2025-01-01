When you learn you have cancer, all you can think about is getting rid of it. That’s why you’ll need experts to oversee lifesaving treatments like surgery and chemotherapy. But you’ll also want to tap the expertise of a cancer rehab doctor. Cancer rehab helps you move through and beyond cancer.

Why Do I Need a Cancer Rehabilitation Doctor?

Cancer rehab doctors work with patients before, during, and after their cancer treatment. These experts can help you:

Be in shape to better face cancer

Get relief from nerve or muscle pain, or muscle spasms

Regain your strength and range of motion after cancer surgery

Manage lymphedema

Special Lymphedema Care

Cancer treatment can lead to arm or leg swelling and heaviness, called lymphedema. Unlike many places, UVA Health Cancer Center can start treating lymphedema before it even shows up. Learn more about our lymphedema care.

Face Cancer in Your Best Shape

Cancer itself can deplete your body of nutrients. It can make you feel weak and tired. On top of that, lifesaving treatments can also take their toll on your body. But you don’t have to accept physical limitations or disabilities as your new normal.

Our cancer rehab doctors, nurses, and therapists can help you manage side effects during and after treatment. They can help you get back to doing daily tasks and enjoying an active life.

If you are a patient coming to the UVA Health Cancer Center and would like a consult on exercises to perform in preparation for treatment, please ask your oncologist to make a referral to see our physical therapist.

What UVA Health Cancer Rehab Offers

We’ll tailor a treatment plan for you. This might include: