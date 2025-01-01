Cancer Nurse Navigator Contacts for Referring Providers

Our cancer nurse navigators are here to support you when you have questions about a patient’s symptoms, diagnosis, or whether they may be appropriate for referral to UVA Health. They offer fast, knowledgeable guidance from inside the cancer center — giving you detailed clinical insight that goes beyond what our access team can provide.

Use the contact list below to reach the navigator for each cancer type. They can help clarify next steps, discuss clinical concerns, or connect you with the right experts.

Refer a Patient

To refer a patient, use our referral form. Read more about patient referrals.

Reach a Nurse Navigator

Blood Cancers

Katie Jones: 434.825.6462 | [email protected]

Breast Medical Oncology

Gwynne Reid: 434.320.6585 | [email protected]

Breast Surgical Oncology

Donna Wilson: 434.459.7980 | [email protected]

Gastrointestinal & Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary

Kira McBee: 434.305.6779 | [email protected]

Gynecological Oncology

Anita McCray: 434.566.6414 | [email protected]

Head & Neck Medical Oncology

LeeAnn Johnson: 434.999.7255 | [email protected]

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology

Lauren Wimer: 434.310.3966 | [email protected]

Melanoma & Sarcoma

Janet Meyer: 434.825.5081 | [email protected]

Thoracic Medical & Surgical Oncology

Kelly Phillips: 434.484.9756 | [email protected]

Urological Medical Oncology

LeeAnn Johnson: 434.999.7255 | [email protected]

Urological Surgical Oncology

Camille Phillips: 434.760.3453 | [email protected]

UVA Health Cancer Center Augusta

Joanna Stoneburner: 540.256.9170 | [email protected]