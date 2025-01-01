Cancer Nurse Navigator Contacts for Referring Providers
Our cancer nurse navigators are here to support you when you have questions about a patient’s symptoms, diagnosis, or whether they may be appropriate for referral to UVA Health. They offer fast, knowledgeable guidance from inside the cancer center — giving you detailed clinical insight that goes beyond what our access team can provide.
Use the contact list below to reach the navigator for each cancer type. They can help clarify next steps, discuss clinical concerns, or connect you with the right experts.
Refer a Patient
To refer a patient, use our referral form. Read more about patient referrals.
Reach a Nurse Navigator
Blood Cancers
Katie Jones: 434.825.6462 | [email protected]
Breast Medical Oncology
Gwynne Reid: 434.320.6585 | [email protected]
Breast Surgical Oncology
Donna Wilson: 434.459.7980 | [email protected]
Gastrointestinal & Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary
Kira McBee: 434.305.6779 | [email protected]
Gynecological Oncology
Anita McCray: 434.566.6414 | [email protected]
Head & Neck Medical Oncology
LeeAnn Johnson: 434.999.7255 | [email protected]
Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
Lauren Wimer: 434.310.3966 | [email protected]
Melanoma & Sarcoma
Janet Meyer: 434.825.5081 | [email protected]
Thoracic Medical & Surgical Oncology
Kelly Phillips: 434.484.9756 | [email protected]
Urological Medical Oncology
LeeAnn Johnson: 434.999.7255 | [email protected]
Urological Surgical Oncology
Camille Phillips: 434.760.3453 | [email protected]
UVA Health Cancer Center Augusta
Joanna Stoneburner: 540.256.9170 | [email protected]