Getting Started as a New Cancer Patient

Once you have an appointment at one of our clinics, your referring doctor’s office will give you information about where to go to for your first cancer appointment.

Preparing For Your First Cancer Appointment

Get Your Scans

We will need to see any available:

Scans (CT, PET, or other imaging)

Biopsy slides

Doctors' notes related to your diagnosis

Have your referring doctor send these items to the location of your first appointment. Or bring a copy (CD, DVD for imaging; slides for biopsies) with you.

Get Support

Ask a family member or friend to come with you to your appointment to take notes.

Get Ready

Bring a list of questions about what you can expect after your first appointment. Also, be prepared to tell the nurse what allergies you may have, the medications you are currently taking and information about your health history and family health history.

What to Bring

Make sure to bring:

Paper and pen to take notes

List of questions to ask your healthcare team

List of all current medications, dietary supplements (vitamins, herbs) and their doses

Imaging and test results supplied by your doctor or forms if your cancer team requests them

Contact information for your referring doctor

Insurance information/card or Medicare card

Assistive devices you need, like canes, walkers, crutches, etc.

Calendar to keep track of appointments and treatment schedules

Items to help pass time (books, crossword puzzles, computer)

Blanket

When You Arrive

Once you're at your clinic location, go to the patient registration desk to check in for your appointment. If you don’t know where to go, ask for directions.

For registration, we will need your:

Name and current address

Primary care doctor’s name

Insurance information, insurance card and prescription card

Co-pay for office visit or procedure

Social Security number*

* We may ask for your Social Security number to be sure we have the right medical record when two patients have the same name and for some government or other programs. Providing your Social Security number is voluntary, except when government programs require it.