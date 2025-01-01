Getting Started as a New Cancer Patient
Once you have an appointment at one of our clinics, your referring doctor’s office will give you information about where to go to for your first cancer appointment.
Preparing For Your First Cancer Appointment
Get Your Scans
We will need to see any available:
- Scans (CT, PET, or other imaging)
- Biopsy slides
- Doctors' notes related to your diagnosis
Have your referring doctor send these items to the location of your first appointment. Or bring a copy (CD, DVD for imaging; slides for biopsies) with you.
Get Support
Ask a family member or friend to come with you to your appointment to take notes.
Get Ready
Bring a list of questions about what you can expect after your first appointment. Also, be prepared to tell the nurse what allergies you may have, the medications you are currently taking and information about your health history and family health history.
What to Bring
Make sure to bring:
- Paper and pen to take notes
- List of questions to ask your healthcare team
- List of all current medications, dietary supplements (vitamins, herbs) and their doses
- Imaging and test results supplied by your doctor or forms if your cancer team requests them
- Contact information for your referring doctor
- Insurance information/card or Medicare card
- Assistive devices you need, like canes, walkers, crutches, etc.
- Calendar to keep track of appointments and treatment schedules
- Items to help pass time (books, crossword puzzles, computer)
- Blanket
When You Arrive
Once you're at your clinic location, go to the patient registration desk to check in for your appointment. If you don’t know where to go, ask for directions.
For registration, we will need your:
- Name and current address
- Primary care doctor’s name
- Insurance information, insurance card and prescription card
- Co-pay for office visit or procedure
- Social Security number*
* We may ask for your Social Security number to be sure we have the right medical record when two patients have the same name and for some government or other programs. Providing your Social Security number is voluntary, except when government programs require it.
How to Get a Second Opinion
We provide second opinions all the time. All you have to do is call and ask. Our specialists can review your case and give you the information you need to make a confident decision about your care.
Traveling to the Cancer Center in Charlottesville, VA
Find a Place to Stay
While receiving care at UVA, you may need to stay in the area. See local lodging options.
How to Get Here
Find clinic directions and parking information.
Need Special Assistance?
Remember to bring any assistive devices you may need. When you arrive for your appointment, let a parking attendant know that you'll need help.
- Support Groups
We offer support groups and programs for specific cancer types. Connect with others going through the same journey.
- Resource Connection
In our Learning Resource Center, we can help you get connected to services and research your condition.
- Cancer Stories & Resources
These resources provide up-to-date information and support, patient stories, and caregiver guides.