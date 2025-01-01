Cancer Nurse Navigators

A cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming. At UVA Health, you don’t have to face it alone. You’ll be paired with a dedicated nurse navigator — a specially trained nurse who guides you and your family through every step of your cancer journey.

What a Nurse Navigator Does for You

Your nurse navigator is your go-to person for:

Quick scheduling: Making sure your first appointment is set up within days, not weeks.

Answers & guidance: Explaining what to expect and who's on your care team.

Removing barriers: Helping with insurance, transportation, language services, or other challenges that could delay care.

Ongoing support: Checking in at key points during treatment and staying with you from diagnosis through survivorship or advanced care.

Connection: Serving as your link to UVA Health's world-class cancer specialists and support services.

Why It Matters

You don’t have to figure out the healthcare system on your own.

Your care begins faster — often within 2 weeks of referral.

You have one trusted point of contact who knows you, your needs, and your care plan.

Here for You

Our nurse navigators are here to reduce stress, speed access to care, and make sure you feel supported throughout your treatment.